Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $1,942,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $166.87 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

