Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.40 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

