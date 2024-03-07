Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s current price.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

