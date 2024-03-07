AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $195.00 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

