Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Earnings Results

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

Amer Sports Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.