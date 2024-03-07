American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $218.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

