American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.48

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 224029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

