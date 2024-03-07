American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3,324.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,196 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $119.86. 440,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.