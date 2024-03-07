Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $179,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,262,000 after buying an additional 695,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 328,186 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after acquiring an additional 179,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 179,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 222,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 120,078 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

