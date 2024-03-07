Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,840 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of McKesson worth $159,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $525.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

