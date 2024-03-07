Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $173.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252,417 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $173,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

