Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,308 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $156,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after buying an additional 1,400,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,925,000 after buying an additional 432,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,190,000.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
EMXC stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.