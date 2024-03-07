Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,308 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $156,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after buying an additional 1,400,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,925,000 after buying an additional 432,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,190,000.

EMXC stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

