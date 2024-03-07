Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 603,685 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $157,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.