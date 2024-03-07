AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 21,523.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AMN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 101,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,626 shares of company stock worth $1,403,299 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

