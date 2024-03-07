Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.34. 243,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

