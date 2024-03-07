Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.57

Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 6922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $496.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

