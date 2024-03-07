Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 4,786.11

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,734.38 ($60.09).
Several brokerages have commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.81) to GBX 5,300 ($67.27) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.81) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.96) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.31) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
