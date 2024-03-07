Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $48.22

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.