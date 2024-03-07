Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $242.39

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

ESS stock opened at $242.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

