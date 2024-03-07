Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Price Target at $69.11

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $86.46.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

