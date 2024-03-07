Analyzing BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNTech and Vaxcyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $18.24 billion 1.19 $9.94 billion $11.53 7.93 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.13) -17.24

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 41.09% 13.15% 11.73% Vaxcyte N/A -32.04% -29.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BioNTech and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioNTech and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 1 6 5 0 2.33 Vaxcyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioNTech currently has a consensus price target of $142.71, suggesting a potential upside of 56.16%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given BioNTech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BioNTech has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioNTech beats Vaxcyte on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

