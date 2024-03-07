Analyzing Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 136.99% 7.98% 5.98% Generation Income Properties -81.51% -53.85% -6.41%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Generation Income Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $46.01 million 7.20 $468.26 million $7.81 4.91 Generation Income Properties $5.43 million 1.65 -$3.24 million ($1.95) -1.76

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Generation Income Properties has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.93%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

