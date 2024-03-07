Andrew Turitz Sells 6,190 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Andrew Turitz sold 475 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $7,153.50.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

