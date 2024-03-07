APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of APA opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,050,000 after purchasing an additional 924,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

