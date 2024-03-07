Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apogee Therapeutics traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 183762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.
Several other research firms have also commented on APGE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
