Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

