Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $79,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $213.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

