AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 779,838 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,749,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,838 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

