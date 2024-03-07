AQR Capital Management LLC Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Haemonetics worth $17,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of HAE opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

