AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.13 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $163.87 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $164.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,357,938 shares of company stock worth $190,797,743. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

