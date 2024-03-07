AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 94,388 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 1,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,010 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Masco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Masco by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.