Arbitrum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $761.03 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $761.03 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.03286169 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 796 active market(s) with $988,990,672.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

