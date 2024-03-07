Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

