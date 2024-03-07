ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $146.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

