Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.82. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,955 shares of company stock worth $1,133,474. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

