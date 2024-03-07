Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Masaru Matsuda Sells 3,760 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 664,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,159. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,317,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

