Ardor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52.99 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $120.39 million and $52.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00022049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001452 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

