Argus Upgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SILK. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $613.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $42,873.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,380.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,493,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

