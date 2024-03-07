Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Brian Busse Sells 42,161 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 104,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,829. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.84. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

