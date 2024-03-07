Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 703,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Arqit Quantum Stock Down 9.4 %
Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
