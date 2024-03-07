Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude Sells 1,495 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.98.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

