Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $972.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $865.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

