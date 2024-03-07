AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $180,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $39.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,310. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,150.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,743.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,634.00. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

