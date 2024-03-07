Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $25.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after buying an additional 219,290 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

