Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 1.7 %

Avalon stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

