Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.45% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $26,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

