AXQ Capital LP Acquires 4,332 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.64. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

