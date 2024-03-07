AXQ Capital LP Acquires 4,400 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 671,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,880 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 205,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

