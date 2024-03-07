AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,557 First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 771,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 122,775 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $444,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.