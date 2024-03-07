AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,700 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 659,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.14. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research lowered VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

